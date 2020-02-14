Accuweather Forecast: Relief On The Way

Yesterday all of the valley made it in to the triple digits with the warmest being Lemoore at 106 degrees. Fresno officially hit a high of 105 which broke the old record of 104. Once again we are waking up to mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Compared to this time yesterday we are actually a bit cooler in a few spots but that won't last in to the afternoon. We will see little to no cloud cover and lots of sunshine. High temperatures across the valley will be 17-20 degrees above where we normally are for this time of year once again. We will reach a high of 106 today which is the hottest day we've seen this year. High pressure continues to build so we still do not have any rain chances until next week. The excessive heat warning is still in place for the entire valley through today but will expire tonight. Air quality has also gotten worse with the entire valley under an unhealthy for sensitive groups except for Merced. By Friday we begin to cool off a bit in to the upper 90s but then a cold front moves through dropping our highs about 15 plus degrees for your weekend. We will drop in to the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday with extra cloud cover and the wind will pick up so the weekend will feel quite a bit different than this past week.Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.