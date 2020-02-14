Accuweather Forecast: Scattered Showers

Extra cloud cover is working its way in as a low pressure system starts to move in keeping our temperatures mild this morning. This afternoon we will reach the 70s again but clouds will continue to move in so we will be partly cloudy by the end of the day. Saturday we have a chance for some scattered showers for the foothills and south valley plus some snow for the mountains. The rest of the valley will stay dry for the weekend. Sunday we dry back out and temperatures will stick to the mid 60s. Next week we will be dry every day and temperatures will gradually warm back in to the mid 70s.Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.