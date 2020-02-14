Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Spring Showers

By , and
A few scattered showers to wake up to this morning but they are all light sprinkles. Today will be very similar as yesterday with the chance of isolated showers continuing through the afternoon with the majority of us staying dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures will be well below average in the low 60s across the valley. Friday we will warm in to the upper 60s and possibly low 70s with more sunshine and only a very minor chance of rain. Saturday most of the valley will reach the 70s with lots of sunshine. Sunday most of the day we will be dry and we will stay in the 70s once again but rain chances will move in overnight. Rain will become widespread over the valley for Monday, Tuesday and even Wednesday. Rain totals will reach around 1-2 inches be Wednesday. We could also see a couple inches of snowfall with elevation levels falling as low as 3500 feet. We could see some snow accumulation over the grapevine. Temperatures next week will slowly fall back in to the low 60s.

Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.

