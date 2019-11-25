Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Strong Storm Moving In

By , and
We are sunny this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 60s. Wind will start to pick up this afternoon, from the NW 10-15 gusting to 30mph. The major storm we've been tracking will start to move in Tuesday evening, but the worst of it will be Wednesday. Widespread rain and snow dropping as low as 3,000 feet is expected. There is a winter storm warning for the Central Sierra, North Kings River, and Sequoia Kings Counties until Friday morning. This system will also bring gusty wind through the week with the possibility of freezing temperatures overnight. We will continue to see the chance of showers through Friday and possibly into the weekend.
Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.


Get the free AccuWeather app for iOS
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police continue search for gunmen one week after deadly mass shooting
Family displaced after fire destroys home, investigators search for arsonist
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
Gov. Newsom to decide whether Fresno Co. killer gets parole
Driver injured after crashing into Parlier home
Aaron Judge hosts youth baseball camp at Fresno State
Nevada passes 3M population mark with push from Californians
Show More
Parlier teen presents local vets and their families with banners in their honor
Firefighters battle green waste fire in southeast Fresno
Missing 74-year-old Kerman man found safe, police say
26-year-old man dies after drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno
6 passengers fall ill on docked cruise ship at Port of LA
More TOP STORIES News