Accuweather Forecast: Strong Storm Moving In

We are sunny this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 60s. Wind will start to pick up this afternoon, from the NW 10-15 gusting to 30mph. The major storm we've been tracking will start to move in Tuesday evening, but the worst of it will be Wednesday. Widespread rain and snow dropping as low as 3,000 feet is expected. There is a winter storm warning for the Central Sierra, North Kings River, and Sequoia Kings Counties until Friday morning. This system will also bring gusty wind through the week with the possibility of freezing temperatures overnight. We will continue to see the chance of showers through Friday and possibly into the weekend.Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.