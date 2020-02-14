Accuweather Forecast: Summer Temperatures

A mild start to this morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s and a clear sky. We are way cooler compared to this time yesterday with temperatures 5-10 degrees cooler. We will have around average high temperatures this afternoon with high temps in the upper mid-90s and plenty of sunshine. Average high this time of year is 96 and we will only reach a high of 95. We will stay dry this week as high pressure builds back in and sticks with us for most of the week. There will be some cloud cover building over the Sierra Nevada but those will not make it to the valley floor. High pressure will build back in through the week with temperatures already in the mid-90s tomorrow, and upper 90s Friday. For your Fourth of July weekend high temperatures will make it in to the triple digits with plenty of sunshine. Wind speeds will start to pick up Sunday and Monday to 15 mph and temperatures will drop back in to the 90s for most of next week.Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.