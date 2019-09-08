Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Sunny and Warm

Happy Sunday!

The valley is starting off cool in the 50s and 60s. By this afternoon temperatures will warm to the 80s. Typically around this time of year we are still in the mid to low 90s. Winds will not be as bad as Saturday. So, the valley can expect winds around 5-15 mph. On Monday, temperatures will still be in the 80s. Right now the coolest day of the week looks to be Tuesday. The 80s will not be around all week because high pressure builds back up over the valley and that means daytime highs will heat back up to the 90s.

