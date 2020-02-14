Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures

We have another somewhat chilly start to the morning with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s with a clear sky.

There will be plenty of sunshine once again this afternoon but temperatures will be warmer than yesterday and well above average.

Most of the Valley will reach the low 80s today.

Overnight wind will pick up a bit to about 15 mph and cloud cover will start to build with an approaching storm system. The storm system will move in by Thursday night and Friday bring some rain for the Valley and snow for the mountains.

Chief Meteorologist Madeline Evenas will have your full forecast on Action News.
