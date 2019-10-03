Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Temperatures warm up to the 80s.

Good Thursday Morning!

Another chilly start to the day across the Central Valley but temperatures this afternoon will be slightly warmer. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid-80s. Breezy conditions will pick up late this afternoon into this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 10 to 15 m.p.h. Temperatures cool to the 70s again on Friday and another warm up begins this weekend. Highs in the 80s return for Saturday and Sunday followed by the low 90s early next week.

Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.


