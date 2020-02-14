Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Tracking The 70s

By , and
A little chilly this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s but we will warm up quite a bit this afternoon. Average high this time of year is 63 but we will be reaching a high of 74 this afternoon for Fresno. Friday we start to track a low pressure system that will bring a good bit of cloud cover by the afternoon. By Saturday we will see a chance for scattered showers for the south valley and foothills plus a chance for some snow in the mountains. This system will also drop our temperatures Saturday to the low 60s. Sunday we warm right back in to the upper 60s and 70s by next week. The dry trend will set back in for next week.
Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.

Get the free AccuWeather app for iOS
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Porterville library fire: Body of Patrick Jones escorted to coroner's office
Family and friends remember fire captain killed in Porterville library fire
President Trump honors firefighters in deadly Porterville library blaze
Woman dies after being hit by train in SE Fresno
Woman hospitalized after two-car crash in Fresno County
Abandoned home destroyed by flames in Tulare
2 teens arrested for starting deadly fire that killed Porterville firefighter
Show More
2 men caught on camera stealing bikes from Clovis store
President Trump speaks with farmers in Bakersfield
Custom casket made for Minnesota bus driver after 50+ years of work
Autopilot saves CHP pilot after laser pointed at him near Vacaville
Father charged after 4-year-old accidentally shoots self in NJ
More TOP STORIES News