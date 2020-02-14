Accuweather Forecast: Tracking The 70s

A little chilly this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s but we will warm up quite a bit this afternoon. Average high this time of year is 63 but we will be reaching a high of 74 this afternoon for Fresno. Friday we start to track a low pressure system that will bring a good bit of cloud cover by the afternoon. By Saturday we will see a chance for scattered showers for the south valley and foothills plus a chance for some snow in the mountains. This system will also drop our temperatures Saturday to the low 60s. Sunday we warm right back in to the upper 60s and 70s by next week. The dry trend will set back in for next week.Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.