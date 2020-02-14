Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Two Storm Systems

It feels a lot like Winter this weekend with rain and mountain snow. Central California will continue to see unsettled weather through the rest of today as a system is expected to push through. Highs in the valley will be well below normal in the 50s. We finally have Good air quality forecasted across the valley. A Winter Storm Warning is still in effect with snow levels around 4,000 feet however, a dusting below 4,000 ft is possible. The Valley will also be under Freeze Warnings Monday and Tuesday mornings because overnight temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s and low 30s. Highs throughout the week will slowly climb back into the upper 50s and low 60s. Stay warm!

Weather Anchor Alyssa Flores will have your full forecast on Action News.

