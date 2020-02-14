Accuweather Forecast: Up And Down

Temperatures continue to warm this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the lower 70s which is well above our average high this time of year of 65 degrees. We will be dry all week and temperatures will continue to warm every day with upper 70s and low 80s for both Wednesday and Thursday. Friday we cool off a bit with extra cloud cover to the mid 70s. This weekend we see a really big drop in temperatures to below average. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will top off in the low 60s both days and we have the chance of light scattered showers both days. There is also a chance for a few inches of snowfall for the mountains. Daylight saving day is Sunday so set your clock forward one hour before you go to bed Saturday.Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.