Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Warm And Dry

By , and
We have a really nice and quiet week ahead of us as high pressure sits over California. We are waking up to the 40s this morning but will warm to where we should be this time of year. A few spots this morning seeing a bit of fog that could become a little worse closer to sunrise. We've also had quite a bit of rain this month but have no rain chances as of now for the next seven days. Today the valley will have lots of sunshine with little to no cloud cover. This will allow our high temperatures to warm in to the upper 60s and low 70s. Tomorrow and Wednesday will be the same with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s but the wind will start to pick up a bit with wind speeds up to 15 mph. Thursday and through the weekend we will also stay in the low 70s with sunny skies and no chance of rain for the next week.
Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.

Get the free AccuWeather app for iOS
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom to announce initiative to help healthcare workers fighting COVID-19: LIVE
Coronavirus: Fresno firefighter stuck in Peru finally comes home
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
New York City to fine social distancing violations
Smaller cities like New Orleans, Detroit ripe for COVID-19 acceleration
Employees at SoCal Amazon, Costco, 3 other stores test positive for COVID-19
Show More
President Trump shaken by scenes from New York hospital
Fresno FAX bus drivers may wear masks during shifts
Coronavirus: How would hospitals decide who to treat first?
Dollar General starts discount for first responders, National Guard
Central CA coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News