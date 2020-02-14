Accuweather Forecast: Warm And Dry

We have a really nice and quiet week ahead of us as high pressure sits over California. We are waking up to the 40s this morning but will warm to where we should be this time of year. A few spots this morning seeing a bit of fog that could become a little worse closer to sunrise. We've also had quite a bit of rain this month but have no rain chances as of now for the next seven days. Today the valley will have lots of sunshine with little to no cloud cover. This will allow our high temperatures to warm in to the upper 60s and low 70s. Tomorrow and Wednesday will be the same with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s but the wind will start to pick up a bit with wind speeds up to 15 mph. Thursday and through the weekend we will also stay in the low 70s with sunny skies and no chance of rain for the next week.Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.