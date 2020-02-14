Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Warm Week

By , , and
EMBED <>More Videos

Accuweather Forecast

A quiet start to our Monday with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures will be a bit warmer by this afternoon compared to yesterday. We were breezy yesterday but wind has calmed down for the valley and mountains and will stay calm through today. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with a high of 78 for Fresno. For the rest of the week we will stay dry and sunny every day with high temperatures in the upper 70s and warming back to the 80s by the weekend.

Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.

Get the free AccuWeather app for iOS
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Proposed program could keep Fresno tenants from eviction
Biden moving US COVID vaccine eligibility date to April 19: official
13-year-old Fresno boy returns to basketball court after being shot
Lawsuit filed against Grizzlies following eating contest death
FUSD prepares for hybrid learning, students returning
Police chief: Kneeling on George Floyd's neck violated policy | LIVE
David Valadao gives campaign funds from Matt Gaetz to charity
Show More
Search for missing SoCal mother of 3 intensifies
Police: 2 people shot, suspect 'down' in MD
More Californians are moving to Texas, researchers say
FBI categorizes fake CDC vaccine cards as a crime
New CDC guidance favors soap over disinfectants to stop COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News