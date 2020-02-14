Accuweather Forecast: Warm Week

A quiet start to our Monday with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures will be a bit warmer by this afternoon compared to yesterday. We were breezy yesterday but wind has calmed down for the valley and mountains and will stay calm through today. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with a high of 78 for Fresno. For the rest of the week we will stay dry and sunny every day with high temperatures in the upper 70s and warming back to the 80s by the weekend.Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.