City of Fresno prepares for storm system approaching Central Valley

By
FRESNO, Calif. --
As a storm system expected to pack a punch fast approaches the Central Valley, preparations are underway in the City of Fresno.

In addition to slick roads, the wet weather could bring the potential for flooding.

City Spokesman Mark Standriff says for intense periods of rain they have a storm SWAT team ready and available, "Those folks make sure the drains are cleared get the pumps out and try to make sure they drain down the water as quickly as possible."

Maintenance crews were out in southwest Fresno near Jensen and elm clearing debris near storm drains.. and testing pumps.

"The way our flood control system is set up it can only handle as much as half an inch of rain within a one hour period," Standriff said.

Starting as soon as Tuesday overnight into Wednesday...the national weather service is predicting this storm system will bring snow and rain with the heaviest rain totals in the foothills and higher elevations of the Sierra Mountains.
