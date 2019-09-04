hurricane dorian

Cocaine washes ashore on Florida beach as Hurricane Dorian churns in Atlantic

MELBOURNE, Fla. -- A beachgoer found a package of cocaine washed up on a Florida beach by Hurricane Dorian.

As the storm skirted Florida's coastline Tuesday, the beachgoer found the package. Police said the package contained a kilogram of cocaine, which is typically worth thousands of dollars on the street.

Melbourne city spokeswoman Cheryl Mall told local newspaper Florida Today the beachgoer spotted the cocaine while watching the rough surf Tuesday and told a nearby police officer.

The package was labeled "dinamitar," which mean "dynamite" in Spanish. Police say the cocaine will be destroyed.

The brick washed ashore in Melbourne days after a beachgoer in nearby Cocoa Beach reportedly found a duffle bag stuffed with more than $300,000 worth of cocaine. According to Florida Today, the bag contained 15 wrapped bricks of powdered cocaine.

"There is a possibility that more will come onshore. Especially now with these conditions. It could be coming from anywhere," Cocoa Beach Police Department Manny Hernandez told the newspaper. "We're telling people to be cautious and not to grab or handle it because if there is an opening, it can go into your pores and you can overdose."

Federal customs agents took custody of the cocaine from Cocoa Beach, the newspaper reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloridacocaineillegal drugsbizarrehurricane doriandrughurricanedrugssevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Disney donates $1 million to Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas
Bahamas fisherman's wife drowns before his eyes in Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian pummels the Bahamas: PHOTOS
Airbnb offers free housing for Hurricane Dorian evacuees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 firefighters injured after fire engine flips on rural Tulare County road: CHP
33 bodies recovered, 1 missing after Santa Barbara boat fire
CHP investigating crash that killed bicyclist near Kerman
Illinois teen hospitalized with vaping illness, parents say
Firefighters battle third fire at vacant building in central Fresno this year
Pentagon sidelines 127 building projects to fund border wall
Several accidents cause major traffic jam on Highway 168
Show More
6 people displaced after apartment fire in east central Fresno
10-year-old girl struck by car in Coalinga, police say
Tulare Co. homicide victim identified as 56-year-old dairy owner
START HERE: Several displaced after overnight apartment fire, tracking Hurricane Dorian
Suspect stole ag equipment then sold it on Facebook for a profit
More TOP STORIES News