Highway 140, El Portal Road, closed in multiple locations

Update: SR-49 closure extended. Closure is now from Bear Valley Road in Mariposa County to Moccasin in Tuolumne County. No estimated time to reopen. — Caltrans District10 (@CaltransDist10) March 23, 2018

A 20 mile stretch of Highway 140 is closed from Cunningham Road in Merced County to Yaqui Gulch Road in Mariposa County.Highway 140 (El Portal Road) into Yosemite is also closed due to a rock fall. Yosemite Valley is still accessible using Highway 41 and Highway 120.The Red Cross has set up a center at Mariposa Elementary School at 5044 Jones Street for those who can't get home due to flooded roads.