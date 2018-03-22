WEATHER

Highway 140, El Portal Road, closed in multiple locations

EMBED </>More Videos

Highway 140 in Mariposa County is closed near Miles Creek due to flooding (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A 20 mile stretch of Highway 140 is closed from Cunningham Road in Merced County to Yaqui Gulch Road in Mariposa County.

Highway 140 (El Portal Road) into Yosemite is also closed due to a rock fall. Yosemite Valley is still accessible using Highway 41 and Highway 120.


The Red Cross has set up a center at Mariposa Elementary School at 5044 Jones Street for those who can't get home due to flooded roads.

This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingroad closureMariposa CountyMerced CountyYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News