agriculture

Irrigation districts take advantage of excess water, start deliveries to farmers

EMBED <>More Videos

A spectacular snowpack and a series of storms in the San Joaquin Valley are bringing smiles to valley farmers' faces.

By
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A spectacular snowpack and a series of storms in the San Joaquin Valley are bringing smiles to valley farmers' faces.

On Friday, the Fresno Irrigation District started moving water to farms in the cities of Fresno, Clovis, and their surrounding ag land.

"It allows farmers to take surface deliveries and put the water on crops but back into the ground level," said FID board president Ryan Jacobsen.

While this isn't an early start compared to typical years, the water is especially welcome after several drought years.

Jacobsen says this year has been so wet some farmers aren't even taking the deliveries yet.

"Its been very wet but that can change quickly so we encourage our farmers, particularly where there are dormant vines, to take that water," he said.

Water on dormant land may not be for plant growth but it still serves as a recharge for the groundwater basin.

"Think of the groundwater basins as a bank you put deposits in, years like this when it's wet. You're going to use that groundwater basin when it comes to very dry years like those four years of drought," Jacobsen said.

The Fresno Irrigation District runs water to users through 700 miles of canals and pipes.

It's still too early to tell how long the irrigation season will last, but the FID is hoping to extend deliveries into September.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherfresno countywateragriculturesnowstorm
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AGRICULTURE
Above average rainfall in February benefits strawberry crops in the Central Valley
Ag consultants find way to ease impact of declining bee population for farmers
How farmers are using greenhouses to protect their tropical fruit from the cold
Local apparel business 'AgProven' looking to improve conditions for agricultural workers
TOP STORIES
At least 22 dead as storms, possible tornadoes hit Deep South
Firebaugh residents spot an apparent funnel cloud over town
Many turnout for Home and Garden Show despite wet weather
Missing California sisters found alive after two-night search
10-year-old shot in the head with high-powered pellet gun
Photo of OC students with swastika sparking outrage
Child sexually assaulted by stepmother's boyfriend in Hanford
Show More
Police: Husband, not panhandler, killed woman in Baltimore
SpaceX's new crew capsule aces space station docking
Arson investigators looking into 2-alarm fire at Fresno County home
Oregon man survives 5 days in snow by eating Taco Bell sauce
Kia, Hyundai recall vehicles due to possible engine fires
More TOP STORIES News