NWS Hanford confirms tornado touched down in Mariposa County Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The National Weather Service in Hanford has confirmed the touch down of an EF0 tornado in Mariposa County during Saturday's afternoon storm.
Today, NWS Hanford employee conducted a storm survey and determined that an EF0 tornado touched down near Ben Hur Road and Beach Road 8 miles south of the city of Mariposa in Mariposa County around 3:55 pm yesterday.— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) February 3, 2019
Officials from the NWS surveyed the area where video was taken of a funnel cloud yesterday on Ben Hur Road, just 2 miles north of Ben Hur.
Surveyors found "damage indicators" including branches ripped from trees and grass swirls.
NWS could not say whether the funnel cloud shared in a photo with Action News was the same cloud that touched the ground, but can confirm it was in the same storm.
CONFIRMED: @NWSHanford says there is evidence that a tornado touched down in Mariposa Co. yesterday. A surveyor found ripped branches and swirled grass about 2 miles north of Ben Hur. Same storm as video below, unsure if it's same funnel. Thx to @StephenAsAHuman for the vid! pic.twitter.com/FxCJHtMlr8— Brandon Johansen ABC30 (@BrandonABC30) February 3, 2019