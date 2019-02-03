WEATHER

NWS Hanford confirms tornado touched down in Mariposa County Saturday

(Photo by: ABC30 Insider, Stephen Kinnett)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The National Weather Service in Hanford has confirmed the touch down of an EF0 tornado in Mariposa County during Saturday's afternoon storm.


Officials from the NWS surveyed the area where video was taken of a funnel cloud yesterday on Ben Hur Road, just 2 miles north of Ben Hur.

Surveyors found "damage indicators" including branches ripped from trees and grass swirls.

NWS could not say whether the funnel cloud shared in a photo with Action News was the same cloud that touched the ground, but can confirm it was in the same storm.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweathertornadoMariposa County
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast
Angry protesters confront correction officers at Brooklyn detention center
Fresh powder in Shaver Lake catches drivers off guard
VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted near Chowchilla
More weather
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast
VIDEO: Torrential rain turns Malibu street into raging river
VIDEO: Rain-swollen Los Angeles River roars in Glendale
Tree falls down in Clovis after overnight winds and rain
More Weather
Top Stories
12-year-old dies after accidental gunshot wound in Firebaugh
Police arrest City Motel stabbing suspect
Fresh powder in Shaver Lake catches drivers off guard
Art project gives students, community deeper look into human trafficking
Buffalo Wild Wings to serve free wings if Super Bowl goes into OT
April the Giraffe picks the Super Bowl winner
Super Bowl 53: Full list of performers
McCourty brothers to be first twins to play as Super Bowl teammates
Show More
VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted near Chowchilla
PHOTOS: Winter storm produces picture perfect scenery
Part of Highway 269 closed, Caltrans reports
Tree falls down in Clovis after overnight winds and rain
Part of Highway 59 closed due to flooding
More News