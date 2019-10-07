PG&E

PG&E issues power shutoff watch for 30 California counties

SAN FRANCISCO -- PG&E is warning it may turn off power across parts of 30 counties in California, including Mariposa County, on Wednesday and Thursday because of a Fire Weather Watch.

Portions of counties that may be impacted include: Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Glenn, Lake, Mariposa, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.

RELATED: Yosemite National Park entrance closed due to brush fire on Highway 140

The main period of weather risk is early Wednesday morning through Thursday midday. The dry, windy weather pattern is expected to reach from the northern portions of PG&E's service territory and down through the Sacramento Valley before spreading into the central areas of the state including most of the Bay Area.

PG&E said they will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates to customers.

PG&E launched a website in August to warn customers about preemtive shutoffs. Go here to learn more.


