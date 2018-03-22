STORM

Search underway for woman who went missing during storm in Mariposa County

EMBED </>More Videos

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Department says it is actively looking for a woman missing from today's storm. (KFSN)

By
MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Remnants of Thursday's heavy downpour in Mariposa are left scattered across the streets, as deputies from the Mariposa County's Sheriff's Office search for a woman who went missing during the storm.


"As the search and rescue continues we thankful to utilize Fresno CHP's H-40 (helicopter) to help us out," said Mariposa County Sheriff Doug Binnewies.

Action News has learned officials discovered the woman's vehicle some ten plus miles passed this road closure near Indian Gulch Road and Hornitos Road.

Deputies have given the public no further details.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweathersevere weathermariposamariposa countymissing personstormrainMariposa County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
VIDEO: Lightning sightings in Fresno sky
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence makes landfall with 90 mph winds in Wrightsville Beach
More storm
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News