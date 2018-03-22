Search underway for woman who went missing during storm in Mariposa County

#BREAKING: @MariposaSheriff actively looking for woman missing from today's storm. Was just told CHP's helicopter is assisting deputies with the search. Will update as soon as I learn more @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/NWXd6nQSqJ — Cory James (@CoryABC30) March 23, 2018

Remnants of Thursday's heavy downpour in Mariposa are left scattered across the streets, as deputies from the Mariposa County's Sheriff's Office search for a woman who went missing during the storm."As the search and rescue continues we thankful to utilize Fresno CHP's H-40 (helicopter) to help us out," said Mariposa County Sheriff Doug Binnewies.Action News has learned officials discovered the woman's vehicle some ten plus miles passed this road closure near Indian Gulch Road and Hornitos Road.Deputies have given the public no further details.