Stage 2 emergency declared in California due to power demand

The California Independent System Operator said strain on the system prompted the Stage 2 emergency.
A Stage 2 emergency was declared on Friday due to demand on the state's power grid amid a scorching California heat wave.

Around 5 p.m., the California Independent System Operator said strain on the system prompted the Stage 2 emergency to be declared.



"The ISO is working closely with utilities and neighboring power systems to manage the strain on the grid to limit any potential power disruptions,'' according to a news release from Cal-ISO.

Cal-ISO said the previously-issued Flex Alert has been extended to 10 p.m., asking residents to conserve electricity.

Residents were urged to set their air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off unnecessary lights, and avoid using major appliances between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday.

On Twitter, Cal-ISO warned "If system conditions don't improve, the ISO will call a Stage 3 with rotating power outages."

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Saturday and Sunday in the Central Valley. The hottest days of the summer are coming up, and temperatures are expected to near 110 degrees in the next 10 days.
