holiday travel

Storms may disrupt Thanksgiving holiday travel across US

In this photo taken with a long exposure, traffic streaks across the John F. Kennedy Expressway at the start of the holiday weekend, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Forecasters say storms could choke parts of the United States as more than 55 million travelers hit the roads and skies for the Thanksgiving holiday.

A wintery storm that has already caused a 50 car pile-up in Denver is moving from the Rockies toward the Northeast, dumping heavy rain along the I-95 corridor Sunday, according to ABC News.

This storm could affect New England to New York City and possibly spread all the way down to the Mid-Atlantic region and across the Ohio Valley.

A potentially disruptive storm is forecasted in the central U.S. early in the week, during the peak of Thanksgiving holiday travel, according to AccuWeather.



Bad weather can greatly affect travel in the 1,200-mile stretch facing the storm's path Wednesday, when travel is already expected to take four times as long without bad weather, according to AAA.

Busy travel hub Chicago has the potential to be in the middle of the worst or may completely avoid it. Either way, ripple-effect airline delays may increase as storms strengthen.

RELATED: TSA says 26M passengers expected for 'record-breaking' Thanksgiving holiday travel

That same storm will then move toward parts of California and the Southwest, and then to the South Central states by the end of the week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherthanksgivingweatherholiday travel
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY TRAVEL
Disneyland is decked out for the holidays
Best time to book flights for holiday season is now, travel experts say
CHP launches maximum enforcement patrols for Christmas Holiday
Families welcome home loved ones for holiday season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 storms to hit Valley during Thanksgiving
Masked men with gun enter Fresno apartment through window, rob residents
Firebaugh Police find stolen farm equipment worth $300,000, arrest 1
How a radio station is helping Fresno's Hmong community heal
Deputies looking for armed man who broke into Fresno Co. home
Charges dismissed against ex-Fresno teacher who put rope around students' necks
Local first responders train for active shooter situation
Show More
Orosi woman sold skin creams tainted with mercury: U.S. Attorney's Office
14-year-old girl missing in Mendota
Visalia high schooler arrested for threatening to shoot another student
Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
Tension in Hmong community over linking Fresno shooting to gang task force
More TOP STORIES News