AGRICULTURE

World Ag Expo organizers are prepared for rain during three-day event

EMBED </>More Videos

World Ag Expo organizers are prepared for rain during three-day event

By
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) --
You can call this the calm before two storms - one with the tens of thousands expected to attend and the other that will bring heavy rain to the Central Valley late this week.

This year's World Ag Expo in Tulare is a three-day event that opens on Tuesday at 9 a.m. and runs through Thursday, rain or shine.

"The show goes on. In fact, rain tends to be the friend of the inside exhibitors. Because they get a lot more traffic in the pavilion if it is raining," said Carla Khal, Showcase Chairman for this year's World Ag Expo.

There are 1,466 exhibitors - 750 are outdoors.

Khal said since the beginning of the World Ag Expo, organizers picked the second week of February for the event specifically for the rain.

"...because it is the rainiest time of year and farmers can't be in the field. So they are more likely to come and do some shopping and look at all the new technology," said Khal.

Puddles and mud created from weekend storms were visible throughout the grounds Monday morning.

Despite the sunshine, vendors were thinking about the possibility of rain.

Many were setting up tarps and tents for potential customers to take cover.

"We always have a tent here but this year with the forecast the way it is, we are definitely rearranging the booth a little bit to plan for it," said Ryan Harbon, a vendor.

"We are starting to get prepared. We are bringing in a canopy to cover some of our products and we will see how it goes."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainstormagricultureTulare
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AGRICULTURE
52nd annual World Ag Expo kicks off in Tulare
Almond growers hope for break in storms to protect blooms
World Ag Expo top 10 products includes three-time winner
Here are the Top 10 New Products at World Ag Expo
ValleyPBS introduces new show 'American Grown: My Job Depends on Ag'
More agriculture
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast
Wind gusts cause tree to snap, damaging school's roof in Sanger
Mammoth Mountain will be open until 4th of July
Maui snow recorded at lowest level ever in Hawaii
Car crushed in Ohio crash on I-70
More Weather
Top Stories
Gov. Newsom to visit Central Valley, sign two new bills
Dos Palos officer killed after slow speed chase with law enforcement, neighbors say
2 brothers arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to missing teen in Southern California
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
New Jersey burglary suspect flips off camera in mugshot
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Video: Rescuers pull newborn baby from storm drain
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to possible choking hazard
Show More
Business owners, local leaders react to scale back on High-Speed Rail
Police investigate 4-car crash on Highway 168
California State of the State: Gov. Newsom curtails plan for High-Speed Rail
Portion of Merced County road closed due to weak bridge
New restrictions could hurt business for California card rooms
More News