FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least one Valley marijuana dispensary is making some changes because of COVID-19.
Token Farms in Farmersville recently announced they would switch to curbside pickup only.
Customers can order online, and when they get a text saying their order is ready, park in the designated curbside parking spots.
Cannabis retail workers have been deemed essential as part of Governor Gavin Newsom's stay at home order.
For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to abc30.com/coronavirus/.
Farmersville marijuana dispensary staying open during COVID-19 outbreak
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News