Rockfall closes Big Oak Road in Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- The weekend storm is already creating dangerous conditions on roadways.

Yosemite National Park reported another rockfall yesterday.

As a result, big oak flat road is closed east of foresta.

If you plan to head up to Yosemite today, there is currently no access from Highway 120.

You can access Yosemite valley from Highways 41 and 140.

Traveling in the mountains is not recommended, but if you must make the trip, you're advised to carry chains and an emergency kit.