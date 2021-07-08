Will Delta variant bring new CA restrictions? Newsom says it depends on vaccinations

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Delta variant now accounts for more than 51% of new COVID-19 cases across the country. Los Angeles County public health officials recommend everyone wear masks inside regardless of their vaccination status. At the state level, Governor Gavin Newsom says that might not be needed."If we continue to get people vaccinated that'll be unnecessary and this is the call that anyone who hasn't been vaccinated get vaccinated," said Governor Gavin Newsom.Cases have popped up across California, becoming the dominant variant in the state, accounting for more than 35% of analyzed tests.Delta variant cases are also being reported in the Central Valley. Last week, Fresno County interim health officer Dr. Rais Vohra said he believes the real number of cases was likely higher due to delays in variant testing.Vohra said that unvaccinated people were most at risk for catching the Delta variant."I'm not surprised that the governor is having to face some tough decisions about what the next steps are, said Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis. "The fact is that the Delta variant is increasingly present across the state of California and the Bay Area. It is more infectious and is contributing to cases especially among unvaccinated people."Vaccines, according to health officials, offer effective protection against COVID-19 variants.Which is why the number one recommendation remains."If we're looking to earn our freedoms and not have to worry about these questions and whether or not we have to go backwards in our policies and start re-covering our face, the answer is relatively simple to get vaccinated," said Dr. Willis.