Reopening California

Will Delta variant bring new CA restrictions? Newsom says it depends on vaccinations

By Melanie Woodrow
EMBED <>More Videos

Will Delta variant bring new CA restrictions? Newsom weighs in

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Delta variant now accounts for more than 51% of new COVID-19 cases across the country. Los Angeles County public health officials recommend everyone wear masks inside regardless of their vaccination status. At the state level, Governor Gavin Newsom says that might not be needed.

"If we continue to get people vaccinated that'll be unnecessary and this is the call that anyone who hasn't been vaccinated get vaccinated," said Governor Gavin Newsom.

RELATED: Delta variant: What to know about COVID strain first detected in India

Cases have popped up across California, becoming the dominant variant in the state, accounting for more than 35% of analyzed tests.

Delta variant cases are also being reported in the Central Valley. Last week, Fresno County interim health officer Dr. Rais Vohra said he believes the real number of cases was likely higher due to delays in variant testing.

Vohra said that unvaccinated people were most at risk for catching the Delta variant.

"I'm not surprised that the governor is having to face some tough decisions about what the next steps are, said Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis. "The fact is that the Delta variant is increasingly present across the state of California and the Bay Area. It is more infectious and is contributing to cases especially among unvaccinated people."


Vaccines, according to health officials, offer effective protection against COVID-19 variants.

RELATED: Central CA health officials hope for more vaccinations as Delta variant spreads
Which is why the number one recommendation remains.

"If we're looking to earn our freedoms and not have to worry about these questions and whether or not we have to go backwards in our policies and start re-covering our face, the answer is relatively simple to get vaccinated," said Dr. Willis.

ABC30's Brian Johnson contributed to this report.


VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygavin newsomsocial distancingface maskcdccoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccinereopening california
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: New report states vaccinated people don't need booster shots
CA commercial driver's license expiration extended through Nov. 30
CA begins offering free school meals to millions of students
Health officials react to vaccine policy for CA health care workers
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News