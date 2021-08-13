u.s. & world

IRS begins sending 2nd child tax credit payments totaling $15 billion

EMBED <>More Videos

Child tax credit: Will you be getting monthly payments?

The second round of child tax credit payments due to millions of American families are going out Friday, totaling more than $15 billion.

According to the IRS, the monthly payment for August is covering 60 million children, about 1.6 million more than last month when the program launched.

The reason for the additional children this month is due to the IRS being able to register more families who may not earn enough to regularly file a tax return and weren't in the government's payment system last month. It was something that officials mentioned being a challenge.

The video above is from a previous report.

Another challenge being applied to the August payment is in the method being used. According to the Treasury Department, less than 15 percent of recipients who received direct deposit payments last month will be mailed paper checks this month. A technical issue was noted as the cause, but officials expect it to be resolved by September's payment.

RELATED: Child Tax Credit Update Portal | Internal Revenue Service

Nearly all families with kids qualify for the payments, though, some income limitations apply.

For example, only couples making less than $150,000 and single parents, also called "Head of Household," making less than $112,500 will qualify.

Families with high incomes may receive a smaller credit or may not qualify for any credit at all.

As for how much you'd get, families receive up to $300 per month for children under 6, and up to $250 per month for children ages 6-17. Single parents making $75,000 or less, and households making $150,000 or less, receive the full amount.

The child tax credit payments continue on a monthly basis, paid out every 15th day of the month going forward through December.

To get your child tax credit amount, plug in your information in our child tax credit calculator here.

SEE ALSO: Child Tax Credit scams: IRS warns of thieves trying to steal money and personal information
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeirstaxesstimulus fundsu.s. & worldchild care
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
More TOP STORIES News