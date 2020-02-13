craft beer

Restaurants, bars carrying Pliny the Younger in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kegs of Pliny the Younger have arrived in Central California and will soon go on tap in Fresno, Visalia, and Merced.



The legendary triple India pale ale is made from the Russian River Brewing Company's secret recipe.

Pita Kabob in Visalia may offer it first. They'll be tapping a keg of the triple IPA at their downtown gastropub Friday morning, starting at 11 a.m.

"We'll serve it until we run out," they told Action News.

Gazebo Gardens in the Tower District in Fresno has confirmed that the craft beer would soon be on tap, possibly over the weekend.

And Goldstein's Mortuary & Delicatessen tells us they'll tap into a keg of Pliny the Younger, along with several other Russian River brews, on Tuesday morning.

Pliny the Younger is rated among the best beers in the country, so it's expected to go quickly and some venues are afraid publicity might overwhelm them, so they've chosen to tap it without fanfare.



The brewery released the beer last week at its Santa Rosa location and crowds lined up for hours to get a taste before it disappears again next week.

