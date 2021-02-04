community

Wilson Theatre then and now: Historic downtown Fresno theater celebrates 95 years

The historic Wilson Theater opened 95 years ago on February 3 on the corner of Fulton and Stanislaus Streets.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A downtown Fresno landmark marked a major milestone on Wednesday.

The historic Wilson Theater opened 95 years ago on February 3 on the corner of Fulton and Stanislaus Streets.

The Pop Laval Foundation shared photos of the theater's opening night, showing a glimpse at a long line that waited outside.

Another photo from 1926 shows the site under construction. The foundation said building the theater cost about $500,000.

It featured movies and entertainment acts for many decades. Today, the building is home to Cornerstone Church.

