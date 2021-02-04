Wilson Theatre then and now: Historic downtown Fresno theater celebrates 95 years

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5320863" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Renovation of the Rowell Building at Tulare and Van Ness is expected to be completed in 6 weeks, and construction on the Hotel Fresno is expected in three weeks.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5526971" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The old Expositor building in downtown Fresno dates back to 1881 but it isn't recognizable now because the front of the building was covered up many decades ago.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A downtown Fresno landmark marked a major milestone on Wednesday.The historic Wilson Theater opened 95 years ago on February 3 on the corner of Fulton and Stanislaus Streets.The Pop Laval Foundation shared photos of the theater's opening night, showing a glimpse at a long line that waited outside.Another photo from 1926 shows the site under construction. The foundation said building the theater cost about $500,000.It featured movies and entertainment acts for many decades. Today, the building is home to Cornerstone Church.