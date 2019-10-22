priest sex abuse

Graphic witness testimony describes former Fresno Anglican priests so-called 'healing massages'

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jesus Serna, who was known to his followers as Father Antonio, served from 2007 until 2017 at Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe Anglican Church in Fresno.

It was during this time police say he used his power in the church to sexually assault multiple victims --mostly men-- while at his East Shaw office location. He has pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of felony sexual battery involving 10 members of his former church.

Cameras and recording devices were not allowed in the courtroom as Serna listened to Monday's testimony through a court-appointed translator as his former office assistant told the court he "saw some very unsavory things while at the office."

According to police, parishioners believed Serna had healing powers through a special massage ritual that could cure everything from drug addiction to body pain to even a person dealing with marital issues.

But Police say the so-called ritual was just a way for Serna to sexually assault his victims.

His former office assistant testified: "Victims would be on the massage table covered with a blanket but I could tell Father's hands were underneath the victim's underwear"

The prosecutor then asked: "Would you say you witnessed Father touch the genitals of around 30 parishioners?

The office assistant replied: "I don't want to say a number but yes I know there were several people"

The lead detective in the case also took the stand and told the judge: "One victim was on his stomach for a massage when Serna told him to flip over. The first thing Mr. Serna did was put his hands inside the victim's boxer shorts. Afterward, the man got up and sat down on the couch and Mr. Serna stared at his crotch. The man was left confused at what just happened."

The preliminary hearing is near completion. Attorney's hope to wrap it up sometime Tuesday.

The judge will then decide if there's enough evidence to take it to trial.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnopriest sex abusefresnosexual assaultsex crimes
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRIEST SEX ABUSE
Evidence of sexual abuse mounts against Fresno Anglican priest, defense dismisses it
Third victim testifies against Fresno priest accused of sexual abuse
Bishop Joseph Brennan discusses his direction for Diocese of Fresno
Reedley priest accused of sexual abuse
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia attorney could be disbarred for taking $33,000 from auto accident client
DA files 6 felony charges against Obdulia Sanchez after police chase
FPD take closer look at domestic violence rates as city sees 35th homicide
Fresno woman has enough of people dumping dogs along road
Company paying Fresnans to save energy
Family of murdered Earlimart teen speaks out, demands justice
Tedford preps Bulldogs for homecoming game against Colorado State
Show More
New dispensary set to open this week in Farmersville
Firefighters battle massive house fire in Fresno County
$500,000 donation to Fresno State gives students chance to study abroad
Clovis Community College one of the fastest growing in the state
Firefighters rescue person from central Fresno house fire
More TOP STORIES News