Woman arrested, accused of having sex with a 15-year-old boy

The Visalia Police Department has arrested a 28-year-old woman who is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old boy.

On August 26, police received information about a possible sexual relationship between Amber Schultz and the teen victim.

Upon further investigation, police found evidence that Schultz had engaged in sexual acts with the 15-year-old boy on at least three separate occasions. Police also discovered that Schultz engaged in lewd conversations with the boy on social media.

Schultz was arrested on Friday and was booked into the Tulare County Jail.
