Woman on life-support after being shot outside a hookah lounge in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 26-year-old woman is fighting for her life after police say she was shot in the head in a North Fresno parking lot.Fresno police say there were plenty of witnesses, but their silence is keeping the shooter on the streets."There was multiple people. They saw what was going on," said Lt. Charlie Chamalbide. "They don't want to provide the info, so it makes our case difficult."Police say at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, the victim, named Brittany Lopez, and her boyfriend, Tyrone Williams, were getting into their car that was at the Elbasha Hookah Lounge when a black Sedan pulled up and started shooting into the vehicle.Investigators say Lopez was struck and Williams drove to the nearby Valero gas station at Blackstone and Ashlan avenues.The store clerk didn't want to go on camera but says the driver ran in and asked him to call 911.The hookah lounge's co-manager, Shahir Shalabi, says they were hosting a post-graduation party that night and hired private security."They ID everybody, everybody walked in, in peace," he said. "No problem. everybody got checked out."He says the shooting happened outside after the party ended, and isn't sure if those involved were inside. He says police walked through the lounge and searched through payment records."This is a crime, and whoever's responsible for it has to pay the price for it," Shalabi said. "It's a problem for everybody."Police say it's possible the shooting could be gang-related."The motive is unclear," Chamalbide said. "The driver is a gang member, but he was uncooperative with us also, so we're not sure what the motive was."Lopez's family didn't want to talk on camera, but say the victim is on life support, and ask the community for prayers as they hope for any improvement.Detectives that were off Monday will be following up on this case and will try to find and speak with some of the witnesses at the lounge.Anyone who may have seen something is asked to call the Fresno Police Department. You can remain anonymous.