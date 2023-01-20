Woman hospitalized after being hit by car in Visalia, police say

Police say the vehicle was heading northbound on Jacob Street when it hit the woman in the roadway.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a driver in Visalia.

This happened just before 7 Thursday night at the intersection of Jacob Street and Goshen Avenue.

She was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

It's unclear why the woman was in the road.

Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.