Woman killed in rollover crash on Highway 41

A deadly crash at the intersection of Highway 41 and Highway 99 in Fresno has disrupted traffic and caused multiple road closures.The California Highway Patrol says a woman has been killed in the rollover accident that happened at about 3:10 pm on Friday.Southbound Highway 99 between Highway 41 and Jensen Avenue is closed.Traffic on Southbound Highway 99 is being diverted onto southbound Highway 41.The CHP is warning commuters of significant delays and backup in the area.Witnesses tell investigators a woman driving a grey GMC Envoy, was driving recklessly, and making multiple lane changes on southbound Highway 99.When the woman started to make a transition onto Highway 41, the vehicle veered and fell off the embankment and back on Highway 99, where it hit a Toyota Prius.The impact caused the GMC to overturn at least three times.Both driver and passenger inside were ejected. The woman died.The male passenger inside the GMC was taken to the hospital with major injuries.The driver of the Prius had minor injuries.The CHP is investigating if the driver of the GMC was impaired.Stay up to date with traffic conditions by visiting abc30.com/traffic