Family & Parenting

Adopted woman reunites biological parents after 50 years

By Eric Noll and Haley Yamada
SPRINGDALE, AR -- One woman's journey to uncover her past led to a future for two reunited high school sweethearts.

Laura Mabry of Springdale, Arkansas, was adopted by Wayne and Darline Montgomery in 1968.

At 52 years old, she decided that she wanted to learn more about her biological parents. In 2019, she took a DNA test and was able to track down her biological mother, Donna Horn.

"We started communicating by text and email," Mabry told World News Tonight. "She said, 'Are you interested in knowing who your father is?' I was like 'Of course I am!'"

Horn told Mabry that she and Mabry's biological father, Joe Cougill, were high school sweethearts in Indiana who got pregnant at a young age and decided on adoption.

After tracking down her father, Mabry put Horn and Cougill in touch again.

Joe Cougill and Donna Horn in high school in the late 60s (Source: Laura Mabry).



"I gave him her phone number, and they started to talk immediately, and they just immediately bonded because, you know, he was divorced and her husband had passed away," Mabry said. "So they were both single. And they immediately started talking, and I mean that was just that."

Last May, half a century after the two were separated, Horn and Cougill were married.

"This has fulfilled something in my life that even I didn't realize I needed so much," Mabry said.

Mabry said that their love story has shaped her into the person she is today.

"I think that's been a key part of just knowing my history, (their story) has been so important in my life," she said. "That helped complete my whole identity, which has been great."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingarkansasreuniondnaadoptiongood newsfamily tree dna
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley comes together to help hit-and-run victim's family
Jewelry theft at Fashion Fair mistaken for shooting
10 full-time Central Unified teachers laid off
Gov. Newsom delivers State of the State address
Kids Day 2021
Aaron Judge tweets support for Kids Day
Disney aiming to reopen CA theme parks by late April
Show More
$6 billion in bonuses proposed for CA health care workers
Millions in CA may get late unemployment payments
Tulare County Public Health holds mass clinic
COVID-19 testing declining in Fresno Co. as vaccines roll out
Local Veterans of Foreign Wars post dealing with vandalism
More TOP STORIES News