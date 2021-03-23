shooting

Woman shot to death in central Fresno, suspect in custody

Fresno police are investigating a deadly shooting in central Fresno on Tuesday morning.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a woman was shot to death in central Fresno on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called out to a home on Lamona Avenue and 5th Street around 6:40 am.

Investigators say they discovered the victim, a woman in her 40s, dead inside the house.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident between the woman and a man.



Officers say the man they believe to be the suspect in the case was outside when they arrived. He has been taken into custody.

Four kids, ranging in age between nine and 17, were also inside the house when the shooting occurred, detectives said. None of them were physically injured.

Officials have blocked off the street while detectives continue their investigation. The road is expected to be closed for the next several hours.

This is the Fresno Police Department's 21st homicide investigation of the year.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
