Woman stabbed after domestic violence incident in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was stabbed and her suspected attacker is dead after a domestic violence situation in central Fresno, according to police.Fresno police officers responded to the Pleasant View Apartments off of Shields Avenue Sunday evening.Investigators say they found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, and her condition is unknown at this time.Police say they believe her attacker was her partner, who killed himself after stabbing her.An investigation is underway. Officers are expected to remain on the scene for the majority of the night.