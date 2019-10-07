FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was stabbed and her suspected attacker is dead after a domestic violence situation in central Fresno, according to police.
Fresno police officers responded to the Pleasant View Apartments off of Shields Avenue Sunday evening.
Investigators say they found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, and her condition is unknown at this time.
RELATED: 21-year-old woman fatally shot in Visalia home, police arrest boyfriend
Police say they believe her attacker was her partner, who killed himself after stabbing her.
An investigation is underway. Officers are expected to remain on the scene for the majority of the night.
RELATED: Neighbors injured jumping to safety after man burns wife's apartment
If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 7997233.
This is developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Woman stabbed after domestic violence incident in central Fresno, police say
STABBING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News