Woman stabbed after domestic violence incident in central Fresno, police say

Fresno police officers responded to the Pleasant View Apartments off of Shields Avenue Sunday evening.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was stabbed and her suspected attacker is dead after a domestic violence situation in central Fresno, according to police.

Investigators say they found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, and her condition is unknown at this time.

Police say they believe her attacker was her partner, who killed himself after stabbing her.

An investigation is underway. Officers are expected to remain on the scene for the majority of the night.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 7997233.

This is developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

