Woman unleashes racist rant directed at Vietnamese restaurant owner

HOUSTON, Texas -- A business owner was left shocked when a woman at a supermarket parking lot unleashed a racist rant.

Sammi, who owns a Vietnamese restaurant, said she heard commotion outside the business and went out to investigate. That's when Sammi heard and saw the woman in the video yelling at her husband and other employees.

Sammi recorded the woman, who then yelled out profanities at her. In the video, the woman, seen pushing a shopping cart, is heard yelling, "Get out of our country!"

She goes on to say, "You! Get out of the United States, you ugly [expletive]"

Sammi said by phone she did her best to remain quiet during the incident.

"They're going to say what they want," she said. "It made me feel so bad. They hate us, and all we do is work all day."

Sammi said she and her husband have been working overtime and were scheduled to move their business to a new location this month. She said before the coronavirus pandemic, they had already signed a new lease.

Sammi also mentioned sales are down 80 percent, and said the hateful rant only adds insult to injury.

"It's already a tough time for us small business owners," said Sammi. "We're suffering. I think they need to be more educated. There's all kinds of people. You can't be doing that, if you have any common sense, you can't treat people that way. It's just mean."

Sammi and her husband continue to provide to-go order services, and hope their new location will be as successful as the original.

"We've got to keep going," she said. "That's the thing. We've got to keep going."
