Fish Fire burning in Sierra Nevada foothills 40% contained

Fish Fire burning in Sierra Nevada foothills forces evacuations

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling two separate fires in the Sierra Nevada foothills in Fresno County.

The Fish Fire on Piedra Road and Trimmer Springs southwest of Pine Flat Lake has spread to 75 acres as of 6:30 pm and is burning on both sides of the Kings River.

Authorities have issued multiple evacuation orders and warnings for residents living nearby.

As of Monday, CAL FIRE says it has the fire 40% contained and the forward rate of spread has been stopped.



The second fire is near Wonder Valley Ranch Resort and has spread to about 3 acres.

CAL FIRE crews have succeeded in containing these flames.

Multiple CAL FIRE units, including air attack teams, have succeeded in containing these flames.

