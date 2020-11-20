world ag expo

World Ag Expo 2021 to be completely digital

This is the first time in the expo's 52-year history that it will become an online event, instead of being held at the International Agri-Center.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Organizers of the World Ag Expo say their trade shows will be digital in 2021.

The announcement comes after the live shows were canceled back in September.

This is the first time in the expo's 52-year history that it will become an online event, instead of being held at the International Agri-Center.

The 2021 World Ag Expo kicks off February 9th and runs through the 11th.

Live events and seminars will be held from nine to four -- but content will be available around the clock for virtual attendees.

For more information, you can go to the expo's website.
