Yelp ranks its top 50 places to eat in Fresno, Clovis

The company looked at several factors, restaurant ratings and the number of reviews given.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Yelp has released its list of the 50 places people love to eat in Fresno and Clovis.

Among the top five, around Las Mananitas on Hazelwood near Butler in Fresno at number five. In fourth place, Mayd Modern Mediterranean at Palm and Herndon in Fresno.

Heirloom, located at Friant and Fresno, came in third, and The Craft House on Pollasky and 8th in Clovis almost took the top spot.

But coming in at number one is Ampersand Ice Cream.

Its two shops are across from Fresno High and at Marks and Herndon. They offer specialty scoops featuring all kinds of flavors, earning them rave reviews.

See the complete list here.

