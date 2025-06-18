Fresno restaurant Saizon named in LA Times 101 Best Restaurants list

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local favorite has quickly risen to become one of the top restaurants in the state.

The Los Angeles Times recently released its list of 101 Best Restaurants, separating them by region.

Among those in the Central Valley was Saizon on Shepherd and Willow in northeast Fresno.

Opening in 2022, Saizon is led by partners Brandon Smittcamp and Kevin Koligian.

They are also behind the popular Fresno restaurants Heirloom and Butterfish.

Dishes highlighted in the review included Saizon's Dungeness crab legs and flat-iron steak.

Other restaurants on the list that may be familiar to those in the Central Valley include Jocko's Steakhouse in Nipomo and The Hidden Kitchen in Cambria.