Yosemite National Park to require day-use reservations starting February 8

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You'll soon have to make a reservation before you head up to the gorgeous Yosemite National Park.The National Park Service said starting Monday, February 8, visitors will have to reserve a day-use pass to enter the park. This includes senior and annual pass holders.Each reservation will get one vehicle and its occupants into the park. You can make a reservation here. Anyone staying at the Yosemite Valley Lodge, Ahwahnee Hotel or Upper Pines Campground will receive a day-use pass with their hotel reservation.Officials said the day-use reservation system would be in place until COVID-19 conditions in the community improve.Yosemite National Park was temporarily closed after a strong storm blanketed the park in snow and left some damage. It will reopen to the public on February 1.