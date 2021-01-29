Yosemite National Park to require day-use reservations starting February 8

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You'll soon have to make a reservation before you head up to the gorgeous Yosemite National Park.
The National Park Service said starting Monday, February 8, visitors will have to reserve a day-use pass to enter the park. This includes senior and annual pass holders.
Each reservation will get one vehicle and its occupants into the park. You can make a reservation here.
Anyone staying at the Yosemite Valley Lodge, Ahwahnee Hotel or Upper Pines Campground will receive a day-use pass with their hotel reservation.
Officials said the day-use reservation system would be in place until COVID-19 conditions in the community improve.
Yosemite National Park was temporarily closed after a strong storm blanketed the park in snow and left some damage. It will reopen to the public on February 1.
