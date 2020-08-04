yosemite national park

California family enjoys beautiful rainbow waterfall during summer trip to Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. -- A visit to Yosemite National Park was worth the wait for a California family after Christopher Valencia said their trip was canceled five times due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"I kept making reservations hoping the park would open," Valencia told Storyful.

Valencia was finally able to witness all the beauty Yosemite had to offer during a summer trip with his nephew and brother when the park officially reopened to visitors.

"After being stuck at home for months we finally made it to Yosemite," Valencia said.

Valencia captured mesmerizing video of a waterfall and a small rainbow at Mist Trail in Yosemite National Park on July 19.

Yosemite had about 4.6 million visitors in 2019. The park known for gushing waterfalls, granite peaks and giant sequoias was shut down March 20.

The Mist Trail is one of the most popular hikes in Yosemite National Park. The park opened all the primary attractions on June 11 with a temporary day use reservation system. However, the number of visitors admitted into the park is being restricted to about half those that normally visit this time of year, the National Park Service said.
