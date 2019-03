VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was found dead with injury marks to her upper body in a Tulare County orchard on Sunday.She has been identified as 18-year-old Dynasty Alexander.Tulare County deputies are investigating the case as a homicide.Alexander's body was found near Tulare's Elk Bayou Park.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Investigations Unit Det. Brandon VanCuren or Sergeant Gary Marks at (559) 802-9563 or (800) 808-0488.