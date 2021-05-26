child injured

5-year-old Oakhurst boy making strides one year after electrocution accident

Zander Wood went through countless hours of physical therapy to relearn to use his hands, walk and even use the restroom.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Oakhurst mom recalls terrifying moments of son's electrocution

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) -- 5-year-old Zander Wood is getting ready for his first gymnastics recital.

Aside from showing off the jumps and flips he's practiced, this day means something more.

"It marks the day I got electrocuted," Zander says.

One year ago, Zander's life flashed before his eyes.

RELATED: 4-year-old boy hospitalized, severely injured after accidentally being electrocuted in Oakhurst

Four years old at the time, his motorized truck wasn't working and he was determined to fix it himself.

He grabbed his father's power inverter and instantly electricity surged through his body.

"When I found him he was actively being electrocuted and he had smoke coming from him. I had to pick him up and rip the cables off of him," says Karen Wood, Zander's mother.

Karen said her son was not breathing when she began performing CPR, then revived him.

220 volts of electricity jolted through the boy's body for about two minutes.

"All I remember is going to the hospital... I was scared of being alone," Zander says.

A helicopter rushed Zander to the burn unit at Community Regional Medical Center by helicopter. He had severe burns and electricity exit wounds.

Doctors say he was lucky not to have brain damage.

He spent weeks in the hospital and underwent 13 surgeries.

Zander went through countless hours of physical therapy to re-learn to use his hands, walk and even use the restroom - all while receiving an outpouring of support from loved ones and complete strangers.

Now, the marks throughout his body are a symbol of his healing journey.

RELATED: 5-year-old Oakhurst boy learning to walk again after Memorial Day power tool accident

"He's always looked at differently but it does not affect him. He says, 'Oh it's my scars. I got electrocuted'," says Karen.

Zander is proving that one year later, he can do everything he used to.

"I thought the day of his accident that he was going to lose his hands. So for him to be a year later now in a gymnastics recital flipping around, jumping around, is seriously an answer to prayer. Because it's not anything that I expected to be right here right now today," says Karen.

Zander's road to recovery isn't over. He and his family continue to go to therapy and heal emotionally from the accident.

His mom says he will likely undergo surgery for the scar tissue on his hands for the rest of his life.

Zander's last birthday was spent in the hospital, so his family is excited to celebrate his 6th birthday next month with his big community of supporters.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oakhurstelectrocutionchild injured
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD INJURED
'They are scared:' Therapist offers free sessions to kids
10-year-old hit by car in west central Fresno
Astros reach settlement after toddler hit by foul ball, attorney says
3-year-old attacked by dog, hospitalized in Tulare County
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News