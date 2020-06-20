child injured

5-year-old Oakhurst boy learning to walk again after Memorial Day power tool accident

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- 5-year-old Zander Wood of Oakhurst has spent the last 25 days in the hospital.

Bandages cover the deep gashes on his hands where electricity jolted his body during an accident.

He's bound to a wheelchair as the other wounds on his body heal and he learns to walk again.

"He's gone through six different surgeries with multiple skin grafts, different layers of skin grafts they have to do," said Karen Wood, Zander's mother.

Zanders accident happened Memorial Day.

His mom Karen was working on a chicken coop as he and his siblings played outside.

Zander's motorized truck wasn't working and he was trying to fix it.

He grabbed his father's power inverter and instantly electricity surged through his body.

"The other brother came running to me and said Zander is dead," she said.

Wood did what she could for her son until paramedics arrived and airlifted the little boy to the hospital.

"I felt like it was an eternity, before 911 got there and I was screaming at her to hurry," she said.

Zander was bedridden for nearly a month as he was treated at Community Regional Medical Center's intensive burn unit.
Wood said some of the worst damage is the mental trauma.

"He is suffering from PTSD now, because of the accident, so we don't know how long that will last if not for the rest of his life," she said.

But Zander has been making strides, Wood said he's slowly learning to walk on his own.

Recently he also celebrated another big milestone, his fifth birthday.

On Friday he was transferred to Valley Children's Hospital where he's started physical therapy.

Wood said her son is resilient and will be back on his feet in no time, chasing after his siblings who he misses dearly.

"He likes to do everything on his own and by himself and I think that attitude will get him through therapy faster," she said.

It's an attitude that will no doubt help him through this and the rest of life's challenges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oakhurstfresnoelectrocutionvalley childrens hospitalchild injureddisasterelectrocutionmemorial day
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD INJURED
Boy, 5, hit by stray bullet while recording TikTok videos with dad
NJ store owner charged after child burned by 'spray sanitizer'
Teacher allegedly smashes 11-year-old's face onto desk, family says
Tulare residents react to Wednesday night gang shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in industrial accident at Foster Farms site in Fresno
Large, diverse group selected as Fresno Commission for Police Reform
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno Co. officials worried about rise in COVID-19 cases
Part of Fresno County jail under quarantine after 13 inmates test positive for COVID-19
2 pastors file complaints against Fresno Unified board member Terry Slatic
Authorities warn about ransom scam phone calls in Madera County
Show More
Phase 3 businesses reopen in South Valley
Kaweah Delta finishes airflow project to isolate more COVID-19 patients
Fresno supports Black Lives Matter with paint, chalk and a ban on 'carotid restraints'
Fresno Unified schools to reopen on August 17
Fresno City Council postpones decision on masks just before Gov. Newsom issues order
More TOP STORIES News