Fresno showcases zero-emission trucks and heavy equipment

The push toward zero-emission vehicles is gaining speed, as the Golden State works to improve air quality.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The push toward zero-emission vehicles is gaining speed, as the Golden State works to improve air quality.

The California Air Resources Board and CALSTART hosted their first-ever zero-emission truck/offroad showcase in Fresno.

OK Produce was one of the multiple companies showcasing its green vehicles inside the Save Mart Center.

"Our yard is 100% electric right now," said director of transportation Bob Thomason. "We have 10 Freightliner tractors that we're running each and every day to deliver produce from the farm to the table."

According to Thomason, the gradual transition to zero-emission has been a lot of work, but community partnerships have made it worth it.

"That's the exciting part for us and hoping that we will inspire and motivate those to kind of join in on the mission," he said.

Also inside the Save Mart Center were charging solutions and ag equipment.

On the outside, those in the trucking industry could ride or test drive heavy-duty trucks, delivery vans or refrigerated trailers.

"Trucks are 30% of the vehicles on the road and 70% of the emissions. So it makes it even more important to have the trucks transition and the fleets transition to zero-emission," said Valerie Thorsen, CALSTART's regional office deputy director.

The event also highlighted resources to help with the transition, such as the Cal Fleet Advisor program.

"You know nothing about zero-emission, we will help you along the way," Thorsen said.

For Fresno's first zero-emission truck/offroad showcase, organizers said it was a success -- as many industry professionals are becoming more curious about driving green.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.