Pacific Solar tips

Get solar now before tax credits go away
Thinking of going solar? Good news! The tax incentives have been extended. However, there are changes coming soon that will affect the way utility companies credit for solar. This can have a significant impact on your savings.
Choose the right finance plan for you
Not everyone can afford to purchase a solar system outright. But, there are a variety of financial options to purchase solar. Some plans may be too good to be true. Make sure the option you choose is the right plan for you and not just the solar company. The best option is the one that fits your specific goals in going solar.
Electrical usage determines the number of panels you will need
Your unique and current electrical usage will determine how many solar panels you will need. Installation does matter. Ask your solar company about their installation process. Make sure you are satisfied with where they place the panels and conduit.
If you are interested in how solar works, check out Pacific Solar's "Solar 101" page on their website. www.pacificsolarcompany.com/solar-101

About Pacific Solar
Pacific Solar is a family operation based in Fresno, CA with more than 40 years of experience in the building industry. Their parent company, Valley Pacific, was formed in 1982 by the Wasemiller family and in 2008, Pacific Solar was formed by David Wasemiller, his son Michael, and friend Garland Nelson.

As a family business, they say their team is flexible and committed to ensuring our clients get the custom designed solar systems they expect. They can dedicate their time to provide their clients with high-quality service and peace of mind throughout the process. They thrive on family spirit and team effort.

Pacific Solar says their employees and clients are treated like family -- with respect and honesty -- which they say is a philosophy that has become vital to their success.

They pride themselves on high-quality installations, attention to design detail, and a service-oriented business model. They love partnering with new clients to find the right solar solution for their home or business.

For more information, call (559) 251-5592 or visit pacificsolarcompany.com
