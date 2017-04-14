FRESNO

Fresno State professor who tweeted controversial comments about President Trump has classes canceled

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
All classes scheduled for this Monday and Tuesday with the Fresno State professor who posted controversial tweets about President Donald Trump, then apologized, are canceled.

The school sent an e-mail to students who have classes with Dr. Lars Maischak informing them about the cancellations.

The provost said it is an effort to minimize disruption and ensure campus safety.

Maischak told the Associated Press he has temporarily left Fresno after receiving death threats and hundreds of hate e-mails.

Maischak teaches five sections of American history which is about 200 students.
